In Photos: Friday Prayers Held at Kashmir's Historic Jamia Masjid After 30 Weeks

The historic Jamia Masjid of Kashmir that remained closed for 30 weeks as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of COVID-19, was thrown open to devotees on Friday, 4 March, following Meraj-e-Alam, Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid said.

The Friday sermon was given by Imam Hai Syed Ahmed Naqshbandi as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continued to remain under house detention.

Over 3,000 devotees participated in the mandatory congregational Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid here in Old City area of Nowhatta.

