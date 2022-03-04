In Photos: Friday Prayers Held at Kashmir's Historic Jamia Masjid After 30 Weeks

The historic Jamia Masjid of Kashmir that remained closed for 30 weeks as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of COVID-19, was thrown open to devotees on Friday, 4 March, following Meraj-e-Alam, Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid said.
(Photo: Muneeb Ul Islam)
The Friday sermon was given by Imam Hai Syed Ahmed Naqshbandi as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continued to remain under house detention.
Over 3,000 devotees participated in the mandatory congregational Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid here in Old City area of Nowhatta.
Imam Hai Syed Ahmad Naqshbandi while delivering sermons, demanded immediate release of Jamia Masjid's head cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
Ghulam Qadir Rather, a devotee said that it is after a long gap that he came to the grand Masjid to offer Friday prayers.
Mirwaiz has been under house detention since 5 August 2019 when Centre abrogated the Article 370.
Devotees offer Friday prayers at the Masjid
