‘Deport Us or Grant Citizenship’: Kashmir’s ‘Pakistani Wives’ Long for Home

“Fifteen years ago, I came to Kashmir with my husband for a small visit. But I got stuck. All my efforts to return home to Pakistan have not yielded any results so far,” says 44-year-old Saira Javid. She curses the day she crossed the border and came to the Valley.

In the year 2001, Javid, a Pakistani woman who was born in Karachi, married a former Kashmiri militant, Javid Ahmad Dar.

In 1990, Dar had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) for arms training. But in 2007, he left militancy and returned to Kashmir, along with his wife.

Dar was one among the thousands of Kashmiri youth who had crossed over to Pakistan illegally in the 1990s for arms training.

Javid currently lives in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir with her husband Dar and four children. “I am living fine with my husband here, but since I am not able to get citizenship, there are hardships at each level. The future of my children seems bleak,” said Javid.