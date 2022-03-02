In Photos: Students Enthusiastic as Schools Reopen in Kashmir After 32 Months

Children express their excitement as they walk to their school for offline classes after a gap of almost 32 months.
(Photo: Muneeb Ul Islam)
All government, private, and army-run schools in Kashmir reopened on Wednesday, 2 March, after a gap of 32 months.
Enthusiastic students were seen queued up outside various schools, where all the necessary arrangements were made by the school managements to ensure physical distancing and thermal screening of students – a standard operating procedure (SOP) in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
The schools had previously re-opened twice in between for offline classes although it was only for a brief period.
Schools had reopened for about a week last year after which online classes resumed again.
Children walk to their schools in Kashmir as they reopened on Wednesday after being closed for 32 months.
Educational institutions in Kashmir first closed after the region was stripped off its special status on 5 August 2019. Later, in the next two years, the pandemic forced the government to enforce lockdown and shut the schools.
Enthusiastic students were seen queued up at the entrance of a school in the morning on Wednesday, 2 March.
All necessary COVID-19 protocols are being followed at the schools in Kashmir as they reopen after 32 months.
Educational institutions in Kashmir had been closed for 32 years, first due to strict security measures following the abrogation of Article 370, and then due to the COVID-enforced lockdowns.
