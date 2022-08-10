Ex-Cricketer, 2-Time Deputy CM, Bihar's Tallest Leader: Rise of Tejashwi Yadav

"Some people are stuck on the stale pages of history, but we care for Bihar’s present and its future," Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) head Tejashwi Yadav expressed in 2020, as he reiterated his pre-poll promise of giving 10 lakh jobs in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections that year.

While the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which was led by the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), managed to form the government.

On Tuesday, 9 August, after the fall of the NDA government in Bihar, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar and Yadav met Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake a claim to form the government.