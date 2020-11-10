Bihar 2020: What Can Rahul Gandhi Learn From Tejashwi’s Campaign?

Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are two sides of the same coin, at least superficially. Both are dynasts with a strong sense of entitlement. They come with political legacies that are a boon but also a burden. And it so happens that their reaction to their humiliating defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was eerily similar.

Rahul quit as president of the Congress party in a huff and disappeared for a long time. He finally surfaced but is visible mostly on Twitter where he has been taking continuous pot shots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.