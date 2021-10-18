'No Jobs in Bihar': Tejashwi Yadav Attacks Nitish Over Migrants' Deaths in J&K
3 migrant workers from Bihar were killed in the recent spate of civilians killings in Jammu and Kashmir.
A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the two migrant workers of the state who died in militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, 18 October, criticised the move as unjust.
In a series of tweets, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader blamed the state's employment policy for the deaths.
"Double engine government's double whammy. 'Won't give job-employment in Bihar If you go out you will be killed.' Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar ji, after adjudging the worth of a Bihar's life at Rs 2 lakh, will go into a dormant state without showing any condolences," Yadav said on Monday.
"Bihar government gives 4 lakh compensation for death due to snakebite and thrush, but gives Rs 2 lakh to Bihari labourers who have fled for livelihood due to the failure of the government and are killed by terrorists. Amazing! 'Destruction with injustice' is the basic mantra of the Nitish-BJP government."Tejashwi Yadav
"Nitish Kumar and his incompetent government are also guilty of the brutal murder of Biharis. If the NDA government had really done anything seriously on employment generation as per the claim of 'good governance' being done for the last 16 years, then crores of Biharis would not have been forced to migrate and die every year," Yadav further stated.
3 Bihar Natives Killed in J&K Terror Attacks
On Saturday, terrorists had shot dead a Bihari street vendor, Arvind Kumar Sah, near the Eidgah park in Srinagar. On Sunday, two migrant workers, Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev, hailing from Bihar, died in another militant attack, while one other worker was reported injured.
Expressing grave concern over the killing of migrant workers from Bihar in Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the phone, news agency IANS reported.
Kumar has also announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased workers.
