UP Govt’s IT Cell Employee Ends Life After Alleging Harassment

Parth Srivastava, a 27-year-old who managed the social media for the Uttar Pradesh government’s information department, died by suicide on Wednesday, 19 May.



His family has alleged mental harassment based on a suicide note that pinned the blame on two of his senior officials at work.

“My suicide is actually a murder. Only Shailja is responsible for playing politics and Pushpendra Singh for supporting her,” read the note. An FIR is yet to be filed and the police have denied finding a suicide note.

Parth’s family alleged that he had uploaded the suicide note on Twitter, but the post was later removed by the police.