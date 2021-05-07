U-Turn by Yogi’s UP Govt; Now Says That Oximeters Weren’t for Cows

After several news reports stated that the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to equip cow shelters in the state with oximeters and thermal scanners for cows, the state's Additional Chief Secretary (Information), Navneet Sehgal, in a total u-turn, has come out to claim that these reports are misleading and no such order has been passed.

A government press release dated 4 May, however, clearly stated that in addition to setting up help desks for cows in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is providing "all the medical equipment such as oximeters and thermal scanners for cows and other animals."