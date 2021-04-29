Yogi Says ‘No Oxygen Shortage in UP’, But Here’s a Reality Check

As the health infrastructure continues to be overwhelmed and SOS calls inundate social media due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a virtual interaction with some editors claimed that there is “no shortage of oxygen” in private or government hospitals in the state. He said that the actual problem was that of “black-marketeering and hoarding.”

But while the UP chief minister stated that he has asked officials to “seize the property” of those spreading rumours around oxygen outage and trying to “spoil the atmosphere,” ground reports by several news organisations including The Quint and first-hand accounts of healthcare professionals and activists working for COVID relief paint a completely different picture.