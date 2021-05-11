UP BJP Leaders Question Yogi Govt on State’s COVID Mismanagement

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh may put up a brave front and remain in denial of a COVID crisis, but the rising complaints and unease within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership paints another picture: Everything is NOT ‘changa si’.

On Sunday, 9 May, the state health department reported 23,333 new COVID cases and 296 deaths. These are official numbers which may not include the 45 bodies found floating in the Ganga river in Buxar. The authorities claimed that the bodies had been thrown into the river upstream in Uttar Pradesh.

Over the past few days, MPs and MLAs have publicly complained to the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that there is a shortage of oxygen, beds, medical equipment, and that patients are dying in vain without receiving any medical support.