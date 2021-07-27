Yediyurappa's Exit: Pradhan, Reddy to Meet Karnataka MLAs Today to Decide New CM

Following the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now launched a hunt for the new CM, with two central party observers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy scheduled to meet MLAs on Tuesday, 27 July.

Reddy and Pradhan, who will reach Bengaluru by 4 pm, will meet the party MLAs at Capitol Hotel at 7pm, sources told The Quint.

Speaking to the media, Reddy said that the MLAs will decide who the next chief minister will be.