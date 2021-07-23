BS Yediyurappa Hints at Exit: Who Will Be Karnataka's Next Chief Minister?

The line-up suggests that cutting across caste lines, the BJP high command is scouting for a Yediyurappa replacement. “The party is looking for a leader with a clean image, who can put to rest the corruption charges against the Yediyurappa government and mismanagement by his sons – BY Vijayendra and BY Raghavendra,” a source close to the BJP said.

On Thursday, 22 July, Yediyurappa said that he is ready to lead the BJP during the 2023 elections even if he is asked to step down from the Chief Minister post. Yediyurappa is expected to release a booklet showcasing his government’s achievements over the last two years, on 26 July. The CM said on Thursday, “So far, I have not received any message from the central leadership. I might get a message on 25 July. Whatever the decision (of the central leadership) I will abide by it”.

He further stated that he has not suggested names of any potential chief ministerial candidates to the central leadership. “It is up to the central leadership. Even if they ask me, I am not going to suggest any name,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.