BS Yediyurappa Resigns as Karnataka CM: His Successor Will Be Up Against History

Outside Karnataka, the BJP has had mixed luck with changing CMs. Other than Karnataka, there are three other examples of changing CMs not working out for the BJP.

Delhi

In Delhi, the BJP had three chief ministers between 1993 and 1998: Madan Lal Khurana (1993-1996), Sahib Singh Verma (1996-1998) and Sushma Swaraj for just 52 days in 1998. The party lost badly in the 1998 Assembly polls and has been out of power in Delhi ever since.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, the BJP has had a particularly bad experience.

It had two chief ministers between 2000 and 2002: Nityanand Swamy (2000-2001) and Bhagat Singh Koshyari (2001-2002) and lost in the 2002 Assembly elections to the Congress.

Again between 2007 and 2012, it changed CMs twice - BC Khanduri (2007-2009), Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (2009-2011) and Khanduri again (2011-12). Not surprisingly, it lost the 2012 Assembly elections to the Congress.

Now again it has changed three chief ministers in Uttarakhand: Trivendra Singh Rawat (2017-21), Tirath Singh Rawat (March to July 2021) and now Pushkar Dhami.

If the 2002 and 2012 elections are any indication, BJP may find it difficult to get re-elected in Uttarakhand in 2022.

Uttar Pradesh

Then in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had three chief ministers between 1997 and 2002: Kalyan Singh (1997-1999), Ram Prakash Gupta (1999-2000) and Rajnath Singh (2000-2002). It stood third in the 2002 elections, with its tally falling from 156 to 88.

However, there are a few states where a change hasn't harmed the BJP. In fact, at least two new chief ministers ended up having highly successful tenures.

Exception 1: Gujarat

The most prominent example of this is the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took over as Gujarat chief minister from Keshubhai Patel in 2001. At that time, he was perceived as an 'organisation man' and a 'political lightweight' compared to the Patidar chieftain. But he won three elections as CM (2002, 2007 and 2012) and marginalised Patel from state politics. Of course, it must be said that his success in 2002 was largely due to unprecedented communal consolidation following the anti-Muslim pogrom earlier that year.

Exception 2: Madhya Pradesh

Another example is present Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He took office in 2005 as the third CM in two years, after Uma Bharti (2003-2004) and Babulal Gaur (2004-2005). At that time, Chouhan was seen as a leader who couldn't match Bharti's charisma or Gaur's seniority. Yet after initial hiccups, he took control of the party and administration and won two more terms - 2008 and 2013. He became CM yet again in 2020 after the Congress lost its majority due to defections.