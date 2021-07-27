Yediyurappa’s Achilles Heel: His Son BY Vijayendra

Vijayendra, Yediyurappa’s second son, is the Vice President of Karnataka BJP. A lawyer by education, he is known to be politically more assertive and ambitious than his elder brother and Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra. As Yediyurappa aged and his control over BJP in the state started waning, he increasingly banked on his second son whom he saw as his political successor.

With the exception of a few trusted allies, as Yediyurappa cut himself off from the rest of his party, allegations of Vijayendra running a parallel government grew louder. Many ministers complained that Vijayendra interfered in their ministries by communicating directly with the officers, keeping them in the dark. Many MLAs alleged that funds to their constituencies were also determined by Vijayendra. Several BJP leaders accused Vijayendra of blocking access to Yediyurappa.

While the BJP senior leadership reportedly tried to address these allegations, Yediyurappa’s dependence on Vijayendra continued. Electorally, Vijayendra took on the uphill task of establishing the BJP in their weakest area of the state -- the Old Mysuru region. He was in-charge of the KR Pete bye-elections in December 2019 and with the victory in the JD(S) bastion, he started coming out of his father’s rather large shadow. In November 2020, Vijayendra had camped in Sira, a constituency that the BJP had never won.