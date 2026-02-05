10 Days On, Families Await DNA Mapping for Answers in Wow! Momo Fire Tragedy

"Even now, his body hasn't been found. I go to the police station every day," laments 48-year-old Govind Ghosh.

Ghosh's son-in law Pankaj Haldar, a 27-year-old Wow! Momo employee, was among those who perished in the devastating fire that engulfed two warehouses in Kolkata's Anandapur area on 26 January, even as the rest of the nation was geared to observe Republic Day.

Speaking to The Quint from his home in Garia on the outskirts of Kolkata, a distraught Ghosh questions the very set-up of the facility.