Kolkata, Mumbai See Increase in Pollution Levels; PIL Filed in Calcutta HC

On 2 January, Kolkata’s air quality index (AQI) reached the “very poor to hazardous” range, with readings between 330 and 350. Mumbai’s AQI was recorded at approximately 220, while Delhi’s stood at around 200.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking urgent state intervention to address the deteriorating air quality in Kolkata and Howrah. The PIL requests enforceable measures to protect public health and ensure the right to clean air.