Supreme Court Listing Change Pushes Mamata vs ECI Case Down the Day’s Board

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday altered the cause list sequence for the day, pushing the hearing in Mamata Banerjee vs Election Commission of India further down the schedule.
The case was originally listed as Item 37, with the court slated to hear matters in the following order: Items 1–5, 35, 6–16, 36, 37, 40 and 41 (pass over), followed by the rest.
However, shortly before proceedings began, the sequence was revised to Items 1–5, 35, 6–16, 40 and 41 (pass over), and then the remaining matters, effectively skipping Item 37 in the initial hearing plan.
Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has approached the Supreme Court of India challenging the Election Commission’s actions during the ongoing election process, alleging that the poll body exceeded its constitutional mandate and acted in a manner that disrupted the level playing field.
The petition raises questions around the scope of the ECI’s powers, the timing of its interventions, and whether its decisions amounted to administrative overreach affecting the electoral process.
The change means that the politically sensitive petition will now be taken up later in the day, subject to time availability. No reason was immediately cited for the reshuffle in the cause list.
