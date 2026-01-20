West Bengal: EC Blames Mamata Banerjee For Violence Faced by Poll Officials

advertisement
The Election Commission has formally alleged a pattern of violence and threats against officials involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
The Commission’s affidavit, filed in the Supreme Court, directly attributes responsibility to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for creating an atmosphere of intimidation. No official statement or response from the Indian Army regarding these developments has been reported in the latest available sources.
According to The Indian Express, the Election Commission stated that Mamata Banerjee’s public addresses have been “inherently provocative,” leading to intimidation of election officials. The affidavit alleges that Banerjee’s remarks during a press conference on 14 January 2026 included fear-mongering and dissemination of misleading information about the SIR process.
The Commission further claimed that Banerjee explicitly identified and targeted a micro observer, which, it said, subjected the official to “unwarranted pressure and intimidation” as coverage revealed. The affidavit asserts that such conduct undermines the independence and safety of election officials and compromises the environment required for a fair revision process.
On 14 January 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal received a protest letter from nine micro-observers assigned to the 55-Farakka Assembly Constituency, who withdrew from their duties citing violent assaults and inadequate security following reports. The next day, a mob of approximately 700 people reportedly attacked and ransacked the office of the Development Officer in Chakulia, Uttar Dinajpur district, destroying computer infrastructure and documents.
“Such conduct not only undermines the assurances of collaboration proffered before this… Court, but also gravely compromises the independence, neutrality and safety of election officials. It vitiates the environment requisite for the execution of a free, fair and fearless revision process,” the Election Commission stated in its affidavit.
The Commission also highlighted a reluctance among local police to register FIRs in response to complaints from Booth Level Officers, with some FIRs only being filed after intervention by higher authorities as analysis showed. Arrests in such cases were described as delayed.
Unlike other states, where the SIR process has reportedly been incident-free, West Bengal has seen multiple documented cases of violence, intimidation, and obstruction against election officials at the end of the report. The Commission cited statements from state ministers and MLAs that allegedly incited further disruption, including threats of physical harm and calls for the public to take the law into their own hands.
No evidence or official communication regarding any response or involvement from the Indian Army in relation to these events has been found in the latest available sources as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.