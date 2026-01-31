Shah Targets Mamata Banerjee Over Wow Momo Outlet Fire, Corruption, Infiltration

advertisement
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sharply criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government following the Kolkata warehouse fire that resulted in at least 27 deaths. Shah described the incident as a consequence of institutionalised corruption and criminal negligence. He questioned the absence of arrests related to the Wow Momo factory operating at the site and raised concerns about the state’s response to the tragedy and broader issues of governance.
According to The Indian Express, Amit Shah, while addressing BJP workers in Barrackpore, alleged that the fire was not accidental but stemmed from systemic failures under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration. He specifically questioned why the owner of the Wow Momo factory had not been arrested and implied political connections may be influencing the investigation.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Shah further accused the TMC government of being the most corrupt in India. He claimed that the administration has obstructed border security measures, including failing to provide land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing along the international boundary, despite repeated requests and parliamentary discussions.
Shah’s remarks also included criticism of the state’s handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Coverage revealed that he accused state officers of not cooperating with the Election Commission, while asserting that the BJP would support the SIR to ensure the integrity of the voter list in West Bengal.
Shah linked the warehouse fire to broader issues of law and order, stating that the godown was built on wetlands without proper clearances and that the facility lacked a No Objection Certificate (NOC). He alleged that the state government attempted to cover up the incident and promised a thorough investigation if the BJP comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections.
“The momo factory owner, who is he close to? With whom did he go abroad? Till now, why has the momo factory owner not been arrested? I want to ask if these (victims) were infiltrators, would her (Mamata Banerjee) reaction be the same?” Shah stated.
Analysis showed that Shah also accused the TMC regime of sheltering infiltrators and undermining national security for electoral gains. He referenced a Calcutta High Court order directing the state to hand over land for border fencing and asserted that the BJP would complete the fencing within 35 days of forming a government, regardless of state cooperation.
Shah’s campaign in West Bengal included multiple meetings with party workers and organisational leaders. Reporting indicated that his visit was part of the BJP’s preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, with a focus on both southern and northern regions of the state.
His itinerary included a series of public and organisational engagements, as details emerged from party sources, highlighting the significance of the visit in the context of the party’s electoral strategy.
Shah’s statements have intensified the political debate in West Bengal, with repeated allegations of corruption, administrative failure, and inadequate response to both the warehouse fire and issues of border security.
“West Bengal has seen red and green governments. Now it is time to give an opportunity to the kesariya (saffron) BJP government for a secure, corruption-free, and developed Bengal,” Shah concluded.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.