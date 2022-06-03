In MP's Dindori, Women Climb Down 30-feet Wells, Desperate for Drinking Water

A video showing women climbing up the well after fetching water to drink for their families from Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district is doing the rounds on social media. The video has been identified to be from Dheemartola village of Ghusiya Panchayat in Dindori.

A similar video from Maharashtra's Nashik district went viral on 8 April, which showed women taking turns to climb down a steep well to fetch water. The state government was forced to take action after the video went viral, by sending water tanks as 'immediate relief' for villagers.