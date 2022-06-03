In MP's Dindori, Women Climb Down 30-feet Wells, Desperate for Drinking Water

Women go down the 30-feet well to fetch water and risk their lives every day in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district.
(Screengrab/ Video Sourced by The Quint.)
A video showing women climbing up the well after fetching water to drink for their families from Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district is doing the rounds on social media. The video has been identified to be from Dheemartola village of Ghusiya Panchayat in Dindori.
A similar video from Maharashtra's Nashik district went viral on 8 April, which showed women taking turns to climb down a steep well to fetch water. The state government was forced to take action after the video went viral, by sending water tanks as 'immediate relief' for villagers.
Rudiya Bai, a resident of Dheemartola village, tells The Quint that there are three wells in the village, of which two have dried up completely and one gets some water collected as the underground sources leak water. The villagers even climb down the well in the middle of the night to fetch water, she adds.
Around 500 families reside in Dheemartola and the situation is such that women and girls have to go down the well nearly 30 feet to get water. Although under the 'Nal Se Jal' scheme of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government hand pumps have been sanctioned and installed, locals say the distance of these hand pumps from the village forces them to choose the riskier way to get drinking water.
Another villager Kusum says they will refrain from voting until their problems are solved.
(With inputs from Deepak Tamrakar)
