After Video Shows Women Risking Their Lives For Water, Maha Govt Takes Action
The well is reportedly the only source of water for the 300-odd people residing in the village, located near Nashik.
A day after visuals from Maharashtra's Metghar village showed women risking their lives to fetch water, Shiv Sena Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday, 8 April, tweeted that the state government has dispatched water to the village for "immediate relief".
The viral video showed women walking to their village well. They would then take turns to climb down the steep well and fetch water.
The well is reportedly the only source of water for the 300-odd people residing in the village, located near Nashik.
'Equally Stunned': Aaditya Thackeray
In a series of tweets, Aaditya Thackeray said that he was "equally stunned" that the women were risking their lives and were dependent on one well for water.
He said that the government is installing a pump to retrieve ground water, so as to increase the water level of the well.
He also added that Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil will deliberate upon installing direct water supply through taps to their homes, under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.