Only 10 Minutes of Water a Day: Harsh Reality of Life in East Delhi's DDA Flats

Residents of DDA flats in Delhi's Anand Vihar complain of water scarcity.
(Image altered by The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam
Water is one of the most basic needs of any living being. During summers, the need for it only intensifies. But what happens when you don't have enough water for your daily needs?
I met the residents of DDA flats in East Delhi's Anand Vihar, who are facing acute water shortages. They complain that they don't get enough water for their daily needs.
Another resident of the housing society, Sameer Sharma, adds, "The water comes at around 6:45 am (every day) and there is no water pressure. It's dirty and is not potable."
These residents have been facing water issues for nearly four years now. Left with no option, they must either buy or tow water from elsewhere.
Prateek Tripathi, one of the occupants of the flats, says, "We are consuming water used in the park and the situation is very bad. I have a patient at home. It's so difficult for me to meet the water requirements of the patient. Even after installing several water pumps, the supply issue doesn't seem to end."
Vinod, another resident of the society, showed me the water tank from which water is supplied to the flats.
Several complaints have been made to the Delhi Jal Board, but the issue is far from being resolved. As the temperature soars, residents fear that they might have to endure yet another summer marred by water scarcity.
(My Report are branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
