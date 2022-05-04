New Tech Can Solve Age-Old Water Problems

The government has recognized the challenges of providing access to clean water. The implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission brought to the fore the need to solve for water to achieve sanitation goals. Thus, came the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in 2020, which seeks to provide piped drinking water to every household in the country by 2024. The JJM focuses on leveraging global technologies in the field of water.

In fact, a 2020 pilot run by Tata Trusts used IOT (Internet of Things) sensors to identify issues related to groundwater depletion. This brought focus to watershed management, addressing distribution issues such as leakages, low pressure, and outages, and led to addressing the problems while bringing down costs.

The scope to introduce cutting-edge technologies in the water sector is immense. The Union Budget allocation for JJM grew nearly 4.5x between FY 2021 and FY 2022. But technology deployment requires more than public funding; it needs private participation and innovation to solve problems on the ground.