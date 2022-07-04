‘Will Fight Attempt To Shut Us Down’: Alt News on FCRA Charges Against Zubair

What began as a case against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for allegedly “hurting religious sentiments” has become an investigation into the workings of the fact-checking website Alt News.

The Delhi Police have alleged that Pravda Media – the parent company of Alt News, have received Rs 2,31,933 through foreign funding, an allegation that Alt News has strictly denied.

On Monday, 4 July, the fact-checking website put out a statement and said, “The allegation that individuals associated with the organisation have received funds in their personal accounts is also false since the individuals associated with the organisation only get monthly remuneration.”