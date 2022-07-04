‘Will Fight Attempt To Shut Us Down’: Alt News on FCRA Charges Against Zubair

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.
What began as a case against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for allegedly “hurting religious sentiments” has become an investigation into the workings of the fact-checking website Alt News.
The Delhi Police have alleged that Pravda Media – the parent company of Alt News, have received Rs 2,31,933 through foreign funding, an allegation that Alt News has strictly denied.
On Monday, 4 July, the fact-checking website put out a statement and said, “The allegation that individuals associated with the organisation have received funds in their personal accounts is also false since the individuals associated with the organisation only get monthly remuneration.”
Five days after Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly "hurting religious sentiments" and "promoting enmity" via a tweet he had posted in 2018, charges pertaining to “criminal conspiracy” and “disappearance of evidence” were also added against him.
Meanwhile, Malhotra has claimed that an “analysis of the reply received from Razorpay payment gateway revealed that there are various transactions, in which either the mobile phone number is of outside India or the IP address is of foreign countries and cities including Bangkok, Australia, North Holland, Singapore, Victoria, New York, England, Riyadh region, Sharjah, Stockholm, Abu Dhabi, and Washington, among others.”
The statement by Alt News read:
The payment gateway Razorpay has disabled the account of Alt News, the website said, mentioning that they are in a process of shifting their donation system to a new platform.
"We are unable to receive donations at this point in time as Razorpay, the payment platform that we were using to receive donations, has disabled our account. We are in the process of shifting our donation system to a new platform, and will inform our readers and supporters when we have made the shift," Alt News wrote in its statement.
