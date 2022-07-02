Delhi Police Brings New Charges Against Zubair, Seeks 14-Day Judicial Custody

The Delhi Police has alleged conspiracy and the destruction of evidence in the case over an allegedly objectionable tweet by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and also claimed that he received donations from foreign countries, news agency ANI reported on Saturday, 2 July.

Accordingly, Delhi Police have added three new Sections – 201 (for the destruction of evidence), 120-(B) (for criminal conspiracy) of IPC, and Section 35 in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, to the FIR against Zubair.

This comes after Zubair was produced before the Patiala House court on Saturday morning, after completion of his four-day police remand.