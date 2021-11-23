Why J&K Activist Khurram Parvez Is in NIA Crosshairs Again

The arrest has once again shone a spotlight on what critics insist is a relentless crackdown on activists, journalists and dissenters in the Union Territory and which appears to have grown in leaps and bounds since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019.

As per his family, a team of NIA officials visited their house at Srinagar on Monday at around 8 am. “They did the searches till 2 pm. Khurram was taken to the NIA camp office, which is just nearby,” Sheikh Shariyar, his brother, told The Quint over the phone. “They took all his gadgets but ours were spared. Then at 6 pm, we were called and informed that Khurram will be arrested and taken to Delhi. We were asked to give him clothes. They also handed his arrest memo to us.”