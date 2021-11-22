J&K Activist Khurram Parvez Arrested by NIA, Charged Under UAPA: Reports

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, 22 November arrested human rights activist Khurram Parvez following raids at his residence and office, ANI reported quoting the agency.

The NIA reportedly raided his residence in Sonwar and his office in Amira Kadal, Srinagar, in connection with a terror funding case earlier in the day.

According to The Kashmir Walla, Parvez has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) along with other sections of the IPC.