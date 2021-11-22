J&K Activist Khurram Parvez Arrested by NIA, Charged Under UAPA: Reports
He was arrested after raids on his residence and his office in Srinagar in connection with a terror funding case.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, 22 November arrested human rights activist Khurram Parvez following raids at his residence and office, ANI reported quoting the agency.
The NIA reportedly raided his residence in Sonwar and his office in Amira Kadal, Srinagar, in connection with a terror funding case earlier in the day.
According to The Kashmir Walla, Parvez has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) along with other sections of the IPC.
The NIA, so far, has not issued any official statement on his arrest.
Parvez is the chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD).
Parvez was earlier arrested in September 2016, a day after he was barred from travelling to Switzerland to participate in a UN Human Rights Council event, and booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for allegedly inciting people to protest and raise slogans.
He was released after 76 days in prison.
