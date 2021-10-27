'Our Relationships Have Been Healthy, Harmonious Till Today': J&K Student

Other viral clips flooding the Internet shows what appears to be a hostel mess of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Srinagar, where students are seen cheerfully going about in the hall, laughing, shouting, and whistling. But it is not precisely clear if the atmosphere of the rapture is particularly about the Pakistani victory, even though in other clips some students are seen shouting pro-Pakistan slogans as well.

In another clip from Government Medical College Srinagar, a student is seen mounting what looks like a dais and taking off her cardigan and waving it in the air. Sloganeering in support of Pakistan can be heard in the background.

Police on Monday, 25 October, evening said it has filed charges under Section 13 of UAPA dealing with advocacy, abetment, and incitement of the “commission of any unlawful activity”. Charges have also been slapped for “inciting violence against a particular class or community of persons” under Section 505 of Indian Penal Code.

Now, the controversial events have found themselves being debated on the split screens of news channels across the country, drawing adverse reactions from viewers across the spectrum.