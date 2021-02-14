Human Rights Report Shows Worrying Trends in Post-Lockdown Kashmir

The Forum's second report on the state of human rights in Kashmir since the abrogation looks at various parameters like civilian security, security of women and children, access to healthcare, industry and employment and the state of the media, and the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown on them.

The report covers the situation in Kashmir from August 2020 to January 2021.

"Despite replacement of ex-civil servant Lieutenant-Governor Murmu with the politician Manoj Sinha, human rights violations have continued under all five heads used in this and the August 2020 Reports. As the following sections on civilian security, children and women, health, industry and the media detail, security concerns continue to prevail over civilian welfare and humanitarian law, violence continues to rise, the economy continues to be devastated, and civil and political rights continue to be violated," the report notes.

Here are some key highlights from the report: