When Is Choti Diwali 2022? Know the Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, and Other Details

Choti Diwali 2022: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, and Other Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
Diwali - the festival of lights is just around the corner and people are already excited about it. Diwali or Deepawali is a five day festival observed to commemorate the victory of good over evil, happiness over despair, and knowledge over ignorance. The day has a great mythological significance. According to Hindus, on the occasion of Diwali, Lord Rama along with his wife Sita returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and completing 14 years of exile.
Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi is generally observed a day before Badi Diwali. But this year, Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali will be celebrated on the same date (Monday, 24 October 2022) because the solar eclipse will be observed on the next day (25 October 2022). Choti Diwali is recognized to commemorate the triumph of Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama over the tyrant King Narakasura.
Let us read about the date, time, and Shubh Muhurat of Choti Diwali 2022.
Choti Diwali date 2022 is Monday, 24 October 2022. According to Drik Panchang, the Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi Tithi is as follows:
Chaturdashi Tithi Starts: Sunday, 23 October 2022 at 6:03 pm.
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: Monday, 24 October 2022 at 5:27 pm.
Pradosh Kaal: 5:44 pm to 8:17 pm.
Vrishabha Kaal: 6:54 pm to 8:50 pm.
Amavasya Tithi Starts: 24 October 2022 at 5:27 pm.
Amavasya Tithi Ends: 25 October 2022 at 4:18 pm.
The Choti Diwali Shubh Muhurat is from 6:54 pm to 08:17 pm for a duration of 1 hour and 23 minutes on Monday, 24 October 2022.
