When Is Choti Diwali 2022? Know the Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, and Other Details

Diwali - the festival of lights is just around the corner and people are already excited about it. Diwali or Deepawali is a five day festival observed to commemorate the victory of good over evil, happiness over despair, and knowledge over ignorance. The day has a great mythological significance. According to Hindus, on the occasion of Diwali, Lord Rama along with his wife Sita returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and completing 14 years of exile.

Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi is generally observed a day before Badi Diwali. But this year, Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali will be celebrated on the same date (Monday, 24 October 2022) because the solar eclipse will be observed on the next day (25 October 2022). Choti Diwali is recognized to commemorate the triumph of Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama over the tyrant King Narakasura.

Let us read about the date, time, and Shubh Muhurat of Choti Diwali 2022.