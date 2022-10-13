Dhanteras 2022: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

Dhanteras 2022: Start date, time. puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and other details here.
This is the festive season and everyone is delighted to celebrate every festival with fervor and grandeur. With Diwali just around the corner, people can't hold back their excitement and have already starting their shopping spree. Diwali or Deepawali is one of the auspicious and important festival of Hindus. It is a 5 day festival that generally falls on 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha. This year Diwali will be observed on Monday, 24 October 2022. Dhanteras or Dhanvantri Jayanti or Dhantrayodashi or Dhanwantari Triodasiis the first day that marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. Bhai Dooj is another important festival that marks the end of the five days festival.
Let's find out Dhanteras Date 2022, significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and other important details.
Every year, according to Hindu calendar, Dhanteras falls on 13th Lunar Day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, Dhanteras 2022 will start on Sunday, 23 October 2022. Dhanteras Jayanti is an important festival among Hindus and marks the beginning of 5 day lights festival called Diwali or Deepawali.
Dhanteras is an auspicious festival observed by Hindus a day before Diwali. During the festival, people purchase new items especially gold, silver, new clothes, utensils , and other things. Some people clean their houses and decorate them properly while making making various other arrangements. People worship Lord Dhanvantri and Goddess Lakshmi followed by special rituals.
The significance of Dhanteras is the worship of Dhanvantri (God of Ayurveda), who according to Hindu beliefs appeared during the Samudra Manthan holding a sacred Ayurveda text in one hand and a kalash (pot) full of Amrit (elixir) in other hand.
As per Hindus, Devas and Asuras were fighting for Amrit during Samudra Manthan for grabbing the Amrit (elixir). On the day of Dhanteras, Dhanvantari appeared holding a jar full of Amrit (elixir). This is the reason Dhanteras has a great significance among Hinduism followers.
According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras Puja will be performed on Saturday, 22 October 2022. The Dhanteras Puja Shubh Muhurat starts from 7:01 pm till 8:17 pm for a duration of 1 hour.
Trayodashi Tithi Starts - 6:02 pm (Saturday 22 October 2022).
Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 6:03 pm (Sunday 23 October 2022).
Pradosh Kaal Starts: 5:45 pm.
Pradosh Kaal Ends: 8:17 pm.
Vrishabha Kaal Starts: 7:01 pm.
Vrishabha Kaal Ends: 8:56 pm.
Dhanteras Puja Vidhi starts in the evening. Devotees start the puja with worship of Lord Ganesha followed by chanting of mantras. Then Lord Dhanwantari is worshipped, special rituals are performed and then mantras are chanted to seek blessing from Dhanvantari. Later, during the Pradosh Kaal, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped with special rituals.
