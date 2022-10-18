Tips To Manage Diabetes During Festive Season

Diwali is one of the popular festivals in the country. It is a five-day festivity that will begin with Dhanteras and end with Bhai Dooj. People get a week to enjoy themselves with their friends and family. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on 22 October 2022 and Diwali will be celebrated on 24 October.

Festivities include preparations, decorations, lots of cooking, and shopping. People enjoy sweets, snacks, and various food items during parties and puja. Everyone gains a kilo or two after a week of celebration. But what about the diabetes patients who always have to keep their blood sugar levels in check? Don't worry, we are here with a few easy tips to follow that will help diabetes patients during the Diwali season.