'Democracy is at Threat': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Before Leaving Delhi

"To save democracy everyone must work together. The country is the most important thing to work for. If democracy is at threat, the country is under threat. Save democracy and save the nation," she added, PTI reported.

She said she was returning to Bengal as there is a possibility of a flood-like situation.

During her visit this time, Banerjee also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari.

She said the country was concerned "because of the fuel price hike and the domestic gas price hike."

"The government has taken more than 3.7 lakh crore rupees from the pockets of the common man in the way the diesel petrol and domestic gas hike is increasing. Farmers are on the road. Unemployment is rising. COVID is on the rise. What will happen with the third wave? I have told the prime minister that the third wave should not increase, and vaccines and medicines should be properly available. This is one side, the people’s side,” Banerjee said.