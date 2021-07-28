The Story Behind Mamata Banerjee's Meeting With Sonia, Rahul & Congress Leaders

Being a former Congress leader, Banerjee has a keen understanding of the party's way of functioning and also has a good equation with a number of party leaders.

Her keen understanding of the Congress and the multiplicity of voices within the party evident, in the fact that she met Sharma, who was among the 23 leaders who wrote a letter to the Congress president complaining of the state of affairs in the party. It is believed that a few leaders in the G-23 do see Banerjee as a good choice for a greater national role.

Kamal Nath is another case in point showing the Bengal CM's awareness of the developments within the Congress.

There's speculation in the Congress that Kamal Nath could assume a more important role in the party. One option being considered is making him the Congress president's political secretary and to fill at least part of the huge vacuum left by Ahmed Patel's demise.

Both Sharma and Nath acknowledged Mamata's importance in the national scheme of things. While Sharma said that she had achieved in the Bengal elections "what secular and progressive India was praying for", Nath invited her to Bhopal and said that the "people of MP were keen to see and hear her".

Banerjee seems to be using whatever leverage she can to gain acceptability within the Congress. So if it was a Youth Congress connection with Anand Sharma and Kamal Nath, with Abhishek Manu Singhvi it was the fact that he became a Rajya Sabha MP with the TMC's help.

The West Bengal CM's proactiveness seems to be working for Congress leaders seeking a change in the party's style in functioning.

According to a report in the Economic Times, Banerjee's and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's efforts towards uniting the Opposition seems to have spurred former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to reach out to Opposition leaders in Parliament as well.