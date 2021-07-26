Mamata Leaves For 3-Day Delhi Trip, Mukul in Tow; To Meet Opposition Leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, 26 July, left for her three-day trip to Delhi, where she will be staying until 29 July. This is Banerjee's first trip to the national capital after her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), registered an emphatic victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year.

Banerjee has announced that she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit, scheduled at a time when the Monsoon session of the Parliament is in session.