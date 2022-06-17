Watch: UP Police Shield Women, Toddler Amid Stone-Pelting Over Agnipath Scheme

Protests continued in several parts of the state, including Varanasi, Aligarh, and Ballia.

Protesters pelted stones and vandalised the train station and a train at the Ballia railway station. Visuals showed hundreds of protesters gathered at the station who were later dispersed by the police.

In Varanasi, several roadways buses and private vehicles were vandalised by a mob of protesters. A mob vandalised a Haryana roadways bus in Aligarh and later set it ablaze.

Unrest continued on Friday for the third consecutive day in several other states, including Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, and Telangana over the Centre's Agnipath scheme.

While the Centre announced a 'one-time relaxation' in the scheme by increasing the upper age limit for recruitment to 23 years from 21 years for the year 2022, the Opposition attacked the government saying that the "haphazard" scheme was rejected by the youth of the country.