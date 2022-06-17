Watch: UP Police Shield Women, Toddler Amid Stone-Pelting Over Agnipath Scheme

Several citizens take cover as stones are pelted at the police in Mathura amid protests over Agnipath scheme.
(Photo: Video Screengrab)
Three women and a toddler were shielded by the Uttar Pradesh police as several agitators clashed with police personnel in Mathura on Friday, 17 June over the Centre's newly announced Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces.
In the videos, the police can be seen shielding the group of citizens as protests turn violent across the street.
Earlier, several agitators blocked a highway in Mathura to protest the Agnipath scheme and allegedly hurled stones at the police. The security forces used force to contain the protests.
Protests continued in several parts of the state, including Varanasi, Aligarh, and Ballia.
Protesters pelted stones and vandalised the train station and a train at the Ballia railway station. Visuals showed hundreds of protesters gathered at the station who were later dispersed by the police.
In Varanasi, several roadways buses and private vehicles were vandalised by a mob of protesters. A mob vandalised a Haryana roadways bus in Aligarh and later set it ablaze.
Unrest continued on Friday for the third consecutive day in several other states, including Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, and Telangana over the Centre's Agnipath scheme.
While the Centre announced a 'one-time relaxation' in the scheme by increasing the upper age limit for recruitment to 23 years from 21 years for the year 2022, the Opposition attacked the government saying that the "haphazard" scheme was rejected by the youth of the country.