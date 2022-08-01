Voter ID Aadhar Linking Drive To Begin Today: How to Link; Latest Details Here

The Election Commission of India is all set to start a drive officially, asking people to link Voter ID cards and Aadhar cards in Maharashtra from today, on Monday, 1 August 2022.

The Chief Election officer of Maharashtra, Shrikant Deshpande formally announced this Voter ID Aadhar linking drive. The aim to link Voter ID cards with Aadhar cards is to establish the identity of electors and eliminate duplicate entries in the electoral roll. People should know the details.

It is important to note that the Voter ID Aadhar linking drive is ready to begin from today, Monday, 1 August 2022 in Maharashtra. The Election Commission of India has decided to set up camps across Maharashtra to help people link their Voter ID cards with Aadhar cards smoothly, without facing any hassles. People can visit the camps from today.