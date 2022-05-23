E-PAN Card PDF: Step-by-Step Guide to Download E-PAN Card Online

Steps to download e-PAN Card from the website.
(Photo: iStock)
A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten character long alpha-numeric identifier that is issued by the Indian Income Tax Department. A PAN card is as important as Aadhaar card in India. People who have lost their PAN card and want to issue a new one can download an e-PAN card PDF. The process of downloading e-PAN card is very simple. A person can also apply for a duplicate PAN card after filing an FIR.
If a PAN card gets lost, a person can download it from the website by sitting at home. The website that people need to visit to download the e-PAN card PDF is onlineservices.nsdl.com. In a PAN card, the first five characters are alphabets, the next four characters are numerals and the last character is an alphabet. The PAN card number is always unique.
Here are a few steps that everybody needs to follow to download an e-PAN card PDF in case they lose the original one:
Go to the website - onlineservices.nsdl.com.
You will get two options on the homepage: Acknowledgement Number or PAN.
Click on the option that will allow you to download the PAN card PDF - PAN.
Enter your ten-digit alphanumeric PAN card number correctly and verify to see if the details are correct.
Fill in other details correctly such as Aadhaar Number, Date of Birth, GSTN and catch code correctly to download the right PAN card.
Tick the acceptance box after reading and understanding the instructions correctly.
Click on the Submit option once you understand all thee details and provide the required information.
Your e-PAN card PDF will appear on the screen of your device.
Download the PAN card from the website and take a printout.
These are the steps that everybody needs to follow to download the e-PAN card from the site. For more details, visit the official website that is mentioned above to know the exact process.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)