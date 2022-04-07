'Violates Freedom': Delhi Minorities Panel Issues Notice To Mayors Over Meat Ban

The Delhi Minorities Commission on Thursday, 7 April, issued a show cause notice to the mayors and commissioners of the municipal corporations seeking an explanation for the ban on sale of meat during the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri.

The state minorities commission sought a detailed report within 24 hours and has asked the mayors to appear before it on Friday, 8 April.

Several meat shops remained closed after the mayors of south and east Delhi, on 4 April, pushed for the ban on the sale of meat during Navratri, saying that devotees were "uncomfortable" with the sight of meat in the open.