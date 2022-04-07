Fear & Uncertainty Rule Meat Mandis in South Delhi After Mayor Asks for Ban

"People were scared yesterday. We saw in the newspapers and on TV channels that if we open the shops, there will be heavy fines levied on us and our licences will be revoked and not renewed. What do you expect us to do after this? If our licences get revoked, we will be destroyed," said Krishan Kumar, a meat-seller at the INA market in South Delhi.

On Monday, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan wrote a letter proposing a purported ban on selling meat during the ongoing Navratri festival.

For a day, after the letter came into the fore, some meat shops in south Delhi shut down. On Wednesday, 6 April, they resumed business, after most of them remained shut on Tuesday – an unusual phenomenon in the hustling lanes of the INA market.

There was uncertainty, anxiety, and fear in the air on Wednesday.