Shut Meat Shops During Navratri, Devotees 'Uncomfortable': South Delhi Mayor

Mukkesh Suryaan said that during Navratri, devotees shun onion and garlic and the sight of meat near temples "makes them uncomfortable.”
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan wrote a letter to the commissioner on Monday, 4 April, seeking a closure of meat shops and ban on the sale of meat during the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri from 2 to 11 April.
He reasoned that during Navratri, devotees even shun onion and garlic and the sight of meat near temples "makes them uncomfortable."
In a letter to the commissioner of the South MCD, Suryaan said,
The mayor said that some meat shops dump waste in a gutter or beside the road, which stray dogs feed on. He said it was not only “unhygienic” but is “an appalling sight” for devotes on the way to the temple.
He added, “Such events can be restricted if the meat shops are closed down during the period of Navratri festival in the area under the jurisdiction of South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the closing of meat shops near temples is also necessary to maintain the cleanliness in and around temples.”
Suryaan said that no meat shops will be open in South MCD from Tuesday, 5 April, and warned that a fine will be imposed on violators, reported ANI.
He added that he has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to roll back discounts on alcohol during Navratri festival and stop the sale of liquor for the nine-day Navratri period.
