Hate Speech Against Muslims: Karnataka Organisations Seek FIR Against VHP Leader

Activists from as many as 14 civil society organisations, including women's organisations have filed a complaint with the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) against alleged communal hate speech by Sharan Pumpwell, a leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), asking for an FIR to be registered against him.

Sharan Pumpwell, in a press briefing on 9 August in Mangaluru, threatened the Muslim community while accusing the community of shielding terrorists and supporting "love jihad".

"I am giving a straightforward warning to those involved in 'love jihad' activities and supporting it and helping these 'anti-social elements'. This must be stopped immediately. We will be protesting against these incidents and if this continues, in the future, it may [result in] a protest, or even a fight or clash. For all the incidents in the future, you (Muslim community) are responsible for it," a clip of Sharan from the event shows him as saying.