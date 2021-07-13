Nashik: Interfaith Wedding Invitation Sparks ‘Love Jihad’ Debate

The couple's wedding invitation was circulated on WhatsApp, inviting protests in the name of 'love jihad.'
A Nashik-based family called off a function to solemnise their 28-year-old daughter's wedding to a Musim man, as per Hindu customs, following protests that the union was a case of 'love jihad'.
The function, scheduled on 18 July, was called off after their wedding invitation was circulated on WhatsApp, sparking protests.
According to the The Indian Express, the couple's marriage has already been registered at a local court and the family will stand by their decision and not force the couple to separate.
However, she recently expressed her desire to marry Asif Khan – a former classmate. Since both the families have known each other for the past few years, they agreed to the match, he said.
Their marriage was registered at the court in May, in the presence of both families.
While the invitation was extended only to close relatives, the function was called off as it went viral on social media and triggered protests, and vile messages and calls.
In a similar incident in Pune, an interfaith couple was forced to delay their wedding after their notice, posted under the Special Marriages Act (SMA) mandate, went viral and drew protests.
A couple, wishing to marry under the SMA, must give notice to the 'Marriage Officer' of the district, in which at least one of them has been residing for the last 30 days. The marriage is to be scheduled within three months from the date of the notice, if there are no objections to it. According to reports, the couple have the 'full support' of their respective families.
Right to Love, a Pune-based group of social activists and lawyers, has come forward to help such couples.
Advocate Vikas Shinde, a member of the Right to Love, told Pune Mirror:
The group has approached the inspector general of the registration (IGR) Pune, demanding a change in procedure to publish such notices, both online and offline, as there is no such mandate in the rule.
(With inputs from Pune Mirror and The Indian Express)
Published: 13 Jul 2021,12:11 PM IST