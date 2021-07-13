Nashik: Interfaith Wedding Invitation Sparks ‘Love Jihad’ Debate

A Nashik-based family called off a function to solemnise their 28-year-old daughter's wedding to a Musim man, as per Hindu customs, following protests that the union was a case of 'love jihad'.

The function, scheduled on 18 July, was called off after their wedding invitation was circulated on WhatsApp, sparking protests.

According to the The Indian Express, the couple's marriage has already been registered at a local court and the family will stand by their decision and not force the couple to separate.