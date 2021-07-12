'Sulli Deals' to Love Jihad: Why Community Leaders Stay Silent

A gut-wrenching app called 'Sulli Deals' – by a Hindu radical group – used photographs of Muslim women, without their knowledge. Once you open the app, you will be asked, ”Find you Sulli of the Day."

Sulli is a derogatory term used for Muslim women.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an unnamed group and GitHub, where this app was hosted, has taken it down.

Soon enough, a Twitter handle of one Javed Sheikh came into the limelight for posting nude pictures of Hindu girls. Many people on the platform reported it and the account has since been suspended. Reddit also contains many such nauseating handles which target women from both communities.