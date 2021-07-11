Will Not Tolerate Women Being 'Cheated': Assam CM Supports 'Love Jihad' Law

Himanta Biswa Sarma
(Photo: Twitter/@himantabiswa)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, 10 July, addressed a press conference observing two months of his state administration, and expressed his view on Hindutva and the 'anti-conversion' legislation.
Delivering a bizarre remark, the leader said, "Hindutva is a way of life. How can I or anybody stop it? It has been flowing through the ages. Almost all of us are descendants of Hindus. A Christian or a Muslim has also descended from Hindus at some point in time," PTI quoted.
His assertion on Hindutva also came at a time when several state governments, including Uttar Pradesh, have widely spoken about 'love jihad' – a contentious term being employed for legislation against forceful conversions by marriage or otherwise.
He added, "The government will not tolerate any woman being cheated by anyone — whether Hindu or Muslim. Appropriate action will be taken against such offenders to ensure the safety and security of our sisters," PTI quoted.
He had also said that Hindutva cannot be "removed", as that means "moving away from one's roots and motherland".
(With inputs from PTI)
