Will Not Tolerate Women Being 'Cheated': Assam CM Supports 'Love Jihad' Law

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, 10 July, addressed a press conference observing two months of his state administration, and expressed his view on Hindutva and the 'anti-conversion' legislation.

Delivering a bizarre remark, the leader said, "Hindutva is a way of life. How can I or anybody stop it? It has been flowing through the ages. Almost all of us are descendants of Hindus. A Christian or a Muslim has also descended from Hindus at some point in time," PTI quoted.

His assertion on Hindutva also came at a time when several state governments, including Uttar Pradesh, have widely spoken about 'love jihad' – a contentious term being employed for legislation against forceful conversions by marriage or otherwise.