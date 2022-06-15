UP Police To Put Up Posters of Those Allegedly Involved in Prayagraj Violence

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said that it would hear a plea by Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind against the demolition drive in UP on Thursday, 16 June.

This comes after a spate of demolition drives being carried out by the local administrations in Prayagraj and Kanpur over the weekend on properties of those involved in the violence on 10 June.

The demolitions were carried out citing "illegal constructions" by the authorities.

On 12 June, the house of Javed Mohammed, who the police claims to be the key conspirator of the unrest in Prayagraj, was demolished while claiming that the property was illegal.