Prayagraj Accused Javed Mohammed Stood for Peace, Worked Closely With Officials

"Yeh shehr hamesha shanti-priya raha hai. Haalaat ke maddenazar, humein khamoshi se jumma namaaz padh kar Allah se dua maangni chahiye amno aman ke liye. Sabko qanoon ke daayre mein apni baat rakhne ka adhikaar hai. Memorandum banayein hum sab mil kar..."

(This city has always been peace-loving. Keeping in mind the circumstances, we should quietly offer our Friday prayers and pray to Allah for peace. Everyone has the right to put forward their view within the boundaries of the law. We should come together and prepare a memorandum".

This is an excerpt from what Welfare Party leader from Prayagraj Javed Mohammed had posted on his Facebook timeline at 11.28 AM on Friday 10 June. This is barely two hours before Friday prayers in the city after which protests broke out in the city against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal's insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad.