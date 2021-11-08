UP Man Files Police Case Against Wife, In-Laws for Celebrating Pak Win vs India

A resident of Uttar Pradesh (UP)'s Rampur has filed a police complaint against his wife and her family members for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's win over India in their T20 World Cup match that took place on Sunday, 24 October, news agency ANI reported.

Based on Ishan Miya's complaint, Rampur's Ganj police station registered a first information report (FIR) under section 153-A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, against his wife Rabia Shamsi and her family members.