Cheering for Pakistan: Even if Objectionable, Not Sedition or a UAPA Offence

This question, tweeted by tennis legend Martina Navratilova, basically sums up the recent controversy over people being booked and arrested by the police in Kashmir and Agra for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the cricket T20 World Cup on 24 October.

Two FIRs have been registered in Srinagar against students and the management of the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and the Government Medical College, after videos emerged of students there allegedly celebrating by shouting slogans and bursting firecrackers.

The FIRs include not just offences under the IPC (Section 505 - public mischief) but also under the dreaded Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA (Section 13 - unlawful activities).

In Agra, three Kashmiri students of Raja Balwant Singh Engineering Technical College were arrested by the police for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and putting up a WhatsApp status celebrating their win in the match.