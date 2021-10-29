J&K Woman Sacked From Job for WhatsApp Status 'Celebrating' Pakistan's T20 Win

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday, 28 October, terminated the services of an operation theatre technician who had allegedly shared a status celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the recent T20 World Cup match.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An order for her dismissal was issued by GMC Principal Dr Brij Mohan, after he was apprised of Majeed's activity by the deputy superintendent of police, Rajouri, reported news agency PTI.
The college principal further noted that Majeed, who had been on leave, had not reported to work after the completion of her leave period. "No prior notice is required to be given to such employee for gross indiscipline in her duties," he stated, PTI reported.
The development comes at a time when five persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the cricket match on Sunday.
Three Kashmiri students of Agra's Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus college were arrested on Tuesday, 27 October, for allegedly posting stories on social media "in favour of Pakistan."
On Wednesday, the UP police arrested two more persons for their social media posts 'favouring Pakistan.'
A teenaged labourer Mohammed Niyaz was arrested in Badaun for posting comments supporting Pakistan's victory on Facebook. The other youth, who has been arrested in Sitapur, has been identified as Musharraf, The Indian Express reported.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express)